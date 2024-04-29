Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 3,285 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,262,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,202,000 after purchasing an additional 214,327 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 785,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,620,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 222,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
