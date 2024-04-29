Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 496.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of RB Global by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

RBA stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

