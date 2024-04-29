Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 466 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 220.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $231.55 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.24 and a 200 day moving average of $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

