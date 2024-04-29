Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 681 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1,261.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

GD stock opened at $284.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.05. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

