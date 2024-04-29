Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 9,899 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 360.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 117.4% during the third quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 132,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $416.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.19 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares in the company, valued at $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

