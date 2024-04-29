Headlands Technologies LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 478.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after buying an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 42.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Generac by 108.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $140.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day moving average is $117.21.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

