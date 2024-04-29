Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $158,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,234,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,655 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

