Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $171,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $3,102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130,047 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lincoln National

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.