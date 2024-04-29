Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $184,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Centene Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CNC opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

