Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 2,178 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 212.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,024.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 119,489 shares of company stock worth $6,371,781 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

