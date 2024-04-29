Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after buying an additional 379,032 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 57.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,324,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,150 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,240,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the period.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $4.00 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $24.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock valued at $137,382. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

