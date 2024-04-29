Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,122 Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,647,000 after acquiring an additional 166,584 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 126,295 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

ST opened at $34.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

