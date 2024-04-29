Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 235.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,410,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 8,512.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 219,960 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7,335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,319,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $80.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.19. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

