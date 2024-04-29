Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $150,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $112,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483 over the last three months. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on URBN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.