Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $197,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $216.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

