Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $203,000 Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $162.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.24.

Get Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.