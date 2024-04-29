Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

UTHR opened at $233.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,990 shares of company stock worth $32,239,641. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.