Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

DOC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,883,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $13,038,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1,749.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 919,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 869,631 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,713,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,488,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

