Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Herc were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Herc Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE HRI opened at $152.27 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

