Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HTBK. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTBK

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.90. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.38 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 185.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1,070.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.