Hess Midstream LP (HESM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on May 14th

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.6516 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.
Hess Midstream has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 78.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.
Hess Midstream Trading Down 0.1 %
HESM opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.
About Hess Midstream
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
