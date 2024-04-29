Highlander Capital Management LLC Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Highlander Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the third quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Apple by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 437,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 63,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.30 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.83.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.