Hovde Group Trims First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Target Price to $38.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Hovde Group from $38.50 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

INBK has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 154,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 155,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 44.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.