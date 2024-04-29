ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $363.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $362.00 to $363.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.50.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ICON Public

ICON Public Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ICLR opened at $308.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $181.92 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 4.6% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in ICON Public by 766.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.