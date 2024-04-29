IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Ariane Barker Purchases 5,000 Shares

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Ariane Barker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$16.44 ($10.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,205.00 ($53,035.48).

Ariane Barker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Ariane Barker acquired 3,316 shares of IDP Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$16.50 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,714.00 ($35,299.35).

IDP Education Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.05.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

