Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 162,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 75,584 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 59,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.2 %

LPG stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.56%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

