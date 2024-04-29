Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 4.1 %
NYSE ICD opened at $1.86 on Friday. Independence Contract Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Independence Contract Drilling
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.