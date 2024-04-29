Insider Buying: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CFO Purchases $17,609.12 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano purchased 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $17,609.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,345.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 121,969 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,638 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

