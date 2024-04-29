Insider Buying: American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) Director Buys C$106,500.00 in Stock

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) Director Andrew William Bowering purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,500.00.

American Lithium Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of American Lithium stock opened at C$0.72 on Monday. American Lithium Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$154.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Lithium from C$8.40 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

