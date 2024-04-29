Insider Buying: Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Crouch bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$15.08 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of A$22,620.00 ($14,593.55).

Ewen Crouch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Ewen Crouch purchased 1,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$17.00 ($10.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($10,967.74).

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Corporate Travel Management Increases Dividend

About Corporate Travel Management

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Corporate Travel Management’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corporate Travel Management’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

(Get Free Report)

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.