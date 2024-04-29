Insider Buying: Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD – Get Free Report) insider Ewen Crouch bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$15.08 ($9.73) per share, with a total value of A$22,620.00 ($14,593.55).
Ewen Crouch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Ewen Crouch purchased 1,000 shares of Corporate Travel Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$17.00 ($10.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($10,967.74).
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Corporate Travel Management Increases Dividend
About Corporate Travel Management
Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.
