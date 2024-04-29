Insider Buying: IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Major Shareholder Buys $70,079.84 in Stock

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. bought 28,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $70,079.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,755,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,796.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Investments, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Gp Investments, Ltd. acquired 61,598 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $171,242.44.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Gp Investments, Ltd. acquired 6,620 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $16,550.00.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Up 11.1 %

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.82. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.74% of IZEA Worldwide worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

