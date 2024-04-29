Insider Buying: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Acquires C$13,800.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAMGet Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$13,800.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 29th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$8,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 27th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00.

Laramide Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

Laramide Resources stock opened at C$0.71 on Monday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.48 million, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

