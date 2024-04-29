Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Acquires $58,915.88 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,915.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638,717 shares in the company, valued at $20,634,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,383 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,269.96.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,454 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,013.90.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

MAV stock opened at $7.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 307.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,441 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 55.3% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 79.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 294,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 130,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.