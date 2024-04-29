Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $89,550.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $89,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,468,949.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 447 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $40,328.34.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $90,834.08.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of Natera stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $98.82. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 9.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Natera by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

