Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$67,398.93 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 114,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$67,398.93.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 15,141 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$9,093.68.

On Friday, April 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 28,389 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$17,127.08.

On Friday, April 12th, J. Alberto Arias sold 95,576 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$58,951.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, J. Alberto Arias sold 16,560 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$10,002.24.

On Tuesday, March 19th, J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$12,023.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$60,582.13.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$0.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.71. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of C$82.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.1355372 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$0.85 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

