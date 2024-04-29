Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after buying an additional 865,108 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Insmed by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,172,000 after buying an additional 769,443 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

