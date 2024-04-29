Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,389 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Insulet worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $166.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.95. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Insulet’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.