Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intel by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intel by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Intel by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

