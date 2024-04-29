International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the March 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Get International Paper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IP

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $310,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in International Paper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Up 0.9 %

IP opened at $33.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.