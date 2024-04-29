IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 guidance at $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.300-0.600 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $88.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.19. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

Insider Activity

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,040. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.