iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,336 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $34,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,935,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $107.38 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

