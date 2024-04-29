Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Position Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $31.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.