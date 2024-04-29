Jennifer C. Floyd Sells 2,333 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.4 %

HOMB opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

View Our Latest Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.