Jollibee Foods Co. (JBFCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 7th

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Jollibee Foods Trading Down 9.9 %

JBFCY opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

