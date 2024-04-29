Jollibee Foods Co. (JBFCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 7th

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.
Jollibee Foods Trading Down 9.9 %
JBFCY opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.22.
About Jollibee Foods
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jollibee Foods
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Buying Activity
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- DoorDash: 5 Compelling Reasons to Buy the Dip
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.