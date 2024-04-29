Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Kansas City Life Insurance Trading Up 1.2 %

Kansas City Life Insurance stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

