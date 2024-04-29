Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Target Price to $18.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXMT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

BXMT opened at $17.91 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.00 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $46,435.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $46,068.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $112,642. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

