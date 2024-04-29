Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $6.74 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Kinross Gold by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 793,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 583,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 84,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 57,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

