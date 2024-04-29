Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3,860.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 111,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 501,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 178,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE STAG opened at $34.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

