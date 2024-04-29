Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $409,000 Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 78.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 64.38 and a current ratio of 64.38. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

