Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $416,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $248.28 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.59.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.